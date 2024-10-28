The new Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action camera records 8K video at 30 fps

Insta360 has introduced the new Ace Pro 2 action camera, which claims to compete with GoPro Hero 13 Black and DJI OSMO Action 5 Pro. The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is the world’s first action camera equipped with two processors, allowing it to record 8K video at 30 frames per second. Thanks to the improved battery, the operating time of the device has increased by 50%, and waterproofness without additional cases allows diving to a depth of 12 meters.

Key features of Ace Pro 2 include:

2.5-inch flip-up screen for easy control;

two AI chips: one for image processing and one for overall camera performance;

1/1.3-inch sensor with a viewing angle of 157 degrees;

possibility of recording slow-motion video in 8K and shooting in 4K with a frequency of up to 120 frames per second.

The new camera supports gesture and voice control, and has advanced noise reduction for better sound recording. The Ace Pro 2 will go on sale at a price of $399.99, providing users with high performance and advanced features for extreme shooting.

DJI introduced its new Action 5 Pro action camera, equipped with an advanced sensor that promises significantly improved video and photo quality, as well as increased autonomy. The camera received a 1/1.3-inch sensor, the same as the previous Action 4 model, but now with a dynamic range of 13.5 stops of exposure, which allows it to compete with professional cameras. The photo resolution has increased to 40 MP , and videos can be shot in 4K at up to 120 frames per second.

The DJI Action 5 Pro action camera supports a wide viewing angle of 155 degrees and an aperture of f/2.8, which makes it versatile for various shooting conditions. It is also capable of recording 4K UltraHD video, and 1080p mode is available at up to 240 frames per second. For working with dark scenes, SuperNight mode with AI noise reduction is provided, which helps to get clear images in low light. The device supports shooting in 10-bit D-Log M and HLG for improved dynamic range.

One of the key updates is the subject centering and tracking system, which dynamically keeps the subject in the center of the frame without the need for a stabilizer. Video stabilization remains at a high level thanks to the Horizon Steady mode, which maintains a stable picture even when rotating 360 degrees.