The new Casio G-Shock watch is dedicated to the Nissan GT-R car16.10.24
Casio announced a new G-Shock DW-5600 watch dedicated to the legendary Nissan GT-R car. This is Casio’s sixth collaboration with Nissan Japan. The new model is made in matte black color with the same black buttons and buckle, and the GT-R logo adorns the display, which gives it a sometimes unique style.
The watch is equipped with traditional G-Shock functions, including an electroluminescent backlight, a stopwatch with an accuracy of 1/100 second, water resistance up to 200 meters, a 24-hour countdown timer, an automatic calendar and an alarm clock. The accessory will be delivered in a special package – a tin case with the GT-R emblem, and the strap is made of durable polymer.
Sales will begin on October 17 at Nissan dealerships in Japan, priced at ¥19,800 (about $133).
Casio introduced a new model of the G-SHOCK GMC-B2100 watch, which combines a stylish metal case and modern technologies. The watch has a distinctive octagonal bezel and three dials that create a unique look. The construction is made of durable metal with a refined finish, which gives the watch a sophisticated, yet reliable style.
The model is equipped with Tough Solar technology, which allows you to charge the watch from light, thereby reducing the need to replace the battery. Connecting via Bluetooth to a smartphone allows you to synchronize the time, as well as manage alarms and reminders through the CASIO WATCHES application.
The design of the GMC-B2100 retains the main features of the classic 2100 Style series, but has a reinforced construction for even greater durability.Furthermore, Casio continues to expand its range by releasing other models, such as a collection inspired by the Gundam universe.
