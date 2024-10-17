The new Amazon Kindle’s has a note function, stylus. The first color Kindle costs $28017.10.24
Amazon has updated its line of Kindle e-readers, introducing four new models, including a device with a color screen – Kindle Colorsoft. This is Amazon’s first e-reader with a color display that maintains image clarity even when zoomed in. Kindle Colorsoft costs $279, and the battery lasts for several weeks. Orders are now open and shipping will begin on October 30.
Other new products include the updated Kindle Scribe for $399, with note-taking functionality and generative AI for summarizing them, the updated Kindle Paperwhite with a 7-inch display for $159, and the 12th generation Kindle, which costs $109 and has become more compact. Kindle Scribe comes with a pen that lets you write directly on the book’s pages, and the new Active Canvas feature automatically moves text around notes. The device can be ordered now, with shipping starting on December 4.
Kindle Paperwhite received a larger screen and faster operation, and the updated Kindle of the 12th generation is positioned as a compact device in the line with a brighter display.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
The ability to charge digital devices contactlessly is invaluable. If not all, then many users will agree with this. Let’s see what smartphones with wireless charging can be bought today.
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
The new Amazon Kindle’s has a note function, stylus. The first color Kindle costs $280Amazon ebook Kindle
Kindle Colorsoft is the first reader from Amazon with a color display that maintains image clarity even when zoomed in
Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron with a range of 644 km, charges in 22 minutes and costs from €66,000Audi car electric transport
The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron offers a variety of powertrains, including the base version with rear-wheel drive and the top-of-the-line Quattro configuration with two motors