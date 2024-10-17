The new Amazon Kindle’s has a note function, stylus. The first color Kindle costs $280

Amazon has updated its line of Kindle e-readers, introducing four new models, including a device with a color screen – Kindle Colorsoft. This is Amazon’s first e-reader with a color display that maintains image clarity even when zoomed in. Kindle Colorsoft costs $279, and the battery lasts for several weeks. Orders are now open and shipping will begin on October 30.

Other new products include the updated Kindle Scribe for $399, with note-taking functionality and generative AI for summarizing them, the updated Kindle Paperwhite with a 7-inch display for $159, and the 12th generation Kindle, which costs $109 and has become more compact. Kindle Scribe comes with a pen that lets you write directly on the book’s pages, and the new Active Canvas feature automatically moves text around notes. The device can be ordered now, with shipping starting on December 4.

Kindle Paperwhite received a larger screen and faster operation, and the updated Kindle of the 12th generation is positioned as a compact device in the line with a brighter display.