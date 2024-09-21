The Mudra Link bracelet controls gadgets using gestures

The Mudra company introduced a new innovative Mudra Link bracelet that allows you to control devices using gestures. It recognizes movements and can be adapted to the user’s personal needs. The wearable supports multiple systems and connects via Bluetooth, making it a versatile tool for controlling various devices.

Users can learn up to seven gestures and assign them various functions, including controlling smartphones, computers and other devices. The device is able to determine the force of pressure when two fingers are brought together, which adds another level of control. Mudra Link is equipped with three neural sensors and an accelerometer for precise movement tracking.

With a weight of 36 grams and a battery that lasts up to two days, the bracelet remains light and comfortable for everyday use. The device is also protected against water and dust, which makes it practical in various conditions.

The Mudra Link bracelet is available to order now for $199 USD and is scheduled to begin shipping in January 2025.