The most popular Google queries in Ukraine in 202410.12.24
Google traditionally sums up the year and presents a rating of the most popular search queries of Ukrainian users*. The company analyzed the popularity of search queries. Which of them in different categories grew the most over the year, and identified those that interested Ukrainians the most during 2024.
Among the most popular search queries of the year, the first position was occupied by the query “Power outage schedule”. The query “Euro 2024” was in second place, and “Sirsky” was in third. Also in the top queries of the year were “Olympic Games 2024”, “Easter 2024” and “Sudzha”.
In the category of persons, interest in whom grew the most during the year, the leader was the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Sersky. Ukrainians were also actively interested in such people as Oleksandr Usyk, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Klavdiya Petrovna.
As for the losses of 2024, the most requests were about Irina Farion, Alexey Navalny and Elena Delone.
In the category “Movies”, the leader was the Ukrainian documentary “20 Days in Mariupol”. In second and third positions are sequels of popular films: the animation “Inside Out 2” and the space fantasy “Dune. Part Two”. Also, significant interest from Ukrainians was aroused by some of the discussed films of the year “Saltburn” and “Substance”, as well as the Ukrainian mystical horror film “Konotop Witch”.
Among the search queries about purchases in 2024, Ukrainians were most interested in where to buy energy solutions – EcoFlow, charging stations, inverters and solar panels. Also among the most popular queries in this category are Dubai chocolate, squish paw and tubing.
In 2024, Ukrainian users searched for the meaning of the abbreviations MSEK, REB, TSNAP and KAB. In addition, Ukrainians tried to find out the meaning of the words “terrikona”, “kvadroberi” and “chinazes”, as well as what are power outage queues and the OK-7 certificate.
The full list of queries for 2024, the popularity of which has grown the most in Ukraine over the year, looks like this:
|
Top Google queries for the year:
Losses of the year:
Top purchases:
|
Top person:
“What is it?”:
Top films:
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 (N9.QTFWW.001) gaming laptop review: ice and power
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 looks elegant, despite its gaming credentials. It has a good screen, a processor and a graphics card with sufficient performance. What else is interesting about it?
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
The most popular Google queries in Ukraine in 2024 Google internet search
Google traditionally sums up the year and presents a rating of the most popular search queries of Ukrainian users*. The company analyzed the popularity of search queries for 2024
MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ portable Windows consoles prices starts from $800 console MSI
MSI has announced the updated Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ portable gaming consoles, which have improved specifications and new features. The devices are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processors, increased RAM (32GB LPDDR5x-8533)
The most popular Google queries in Ukraine in 2024
Mozilla completely changes design and fonts – like old days
Battery icon in Windows 11 will be colorful
This shooter has big problems. Ubisoft shuts down XDefiant and will lay off 277 employees
Study: Gamers watch gameplay videos more than they play themselves
China has banned exports to the US of materials needed for the production of electronics and weapons
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements revealed