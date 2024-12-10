The most popular Google queries in Ukraine in 2024

Google traditionally sums up the year and presents a rating of the most popular search queries of Ukrainian users*. The company analyzed the popularity of search queries. Which of them in different categories grew the most over the year, and identified those that interested Ukrainians the most during 2024.

Among the most popular search queries of the year, the first position was occupied by the query “Power outage schedule”. The query “Euro 2024” was in second place, and “Sirsky” was in third. Also in the top queries of the year were “Olympic Games 2024”, “Easter 2024” and “Sudzha”.

In the category of persons, interest in whom grew the most during the year, the leader was the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Sersky. Ukrainians were also actively interested in such people as Oleksandr Usyk, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Klavdiya Petrovna.

As for the losses of 2024, the most requests were about Irina Farion, Alexey Navalny and Elena Delone.

In the category “Movies”, the leader was the Ukrainian documentary “20 Days in Mariupol”. In second and third positions are sequels of popular films: the animation “Inside Out 2” and the space fantasy “Dune. Part Two”. Also, significant interest from Ukrainians was aroused by some of the discussed films of the year “Saltburn” and “Substance”, as well as the Ukrainian mystical horror film “Konotop Witch”.

Among the search queries about purchases in 2024, Ukrainians were most interested in where to buy energy solutions – EcoFlow, charging stations, inverters and solar panels. Also among the most popular queries in this category are Dubai chocolate, squish paw and tubing.

In 2024, Ukrainian users searched for the meaning of the abbreviations MSEK, REB, TSNAP and KAB. In addition, Ukrainians tried to find out the meaning of the words “terrikona”, “kvadroberi” and “chinazes”, as well as what are power outage queues and the OK-7 certificate.

The full list of queries for 2024, the popularity of which has grown the most in Ukraine over the year, looks like this: