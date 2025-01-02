The most beautiful games of 2024 according Digital Foundry02.01.25
Digital Foundry summed up the year and named the games with the most beautiful and technological graphics of 2024. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle took first place. Despite the fact that the game was released at the end of the year, it impressed experts with advanced visual effects and flawless implementation of track tracing technology, while maintaining a high level of optimization.
Second place went to Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which was called more of an interactive film than a classic game. However, its detail, lighting, facial animations and overall quality of the visuals impressed the Digital Foundry team so much that they consider some scenes to be almost indistinguishable from real filming.
Star Wars Outlaws came in third place. Although the Ubisoft action game was criticized for its gameplay, its graphics were highly praised for its atmospheric and detailed locations. However, experts noted outdated lighting and weak facial animations as shortcomings.
In addition, Digital Foundry also highlighted seven other games that demonstrated outstanding technical level, but did not rank them.
- Dragon’s Dogma II
- Astro Bot
- Riven
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Silent Hill 2
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Penny’s Big Breakaway
