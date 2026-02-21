  

The most affordable lifecell tariff can be transferred from other operators for free

21.02.26

lifecell new logo 2025

 

Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell has extended the “Care” tariff to subscribers who have used the number portability (MNP) service from other networks. Previously, the special offer was available only to existing customers, now those who switch to the operator while keeping their number can also connect.

 

The cost of the tariff is 190 UAH per month. For MNP subscribers, the company promises to fix the price for two years – until December 31, 2027. At the same time, the package is available exclusively to users over the age of 55, which must be confirmed by a document when connecting.

 

The tariff includes unlimited calls within the lifecell network, 20 GB of mobile Internet and 1000 minutes to numbers of other Ukrainian operators. There is also unlimited access to social networks, streaming services and YouTube without traffic billing. Roaming services are not included in the package.

 

You can connect the service in lifecell branded stores or Volia service centers with a passport. Additionally, the operator offers the “Tariff Subscription” option, which allows you to immediately pay for 12 service packages at a reduced effective cost – 161.50 UAH per month.

 

Currently, lifecell maintains leadership in the number of subscribers who used the number portability service. Over the entire period of MNP, about 900 thousand Ukrainians switched to the operator’s network. Earlier, the company also revised the terms of individual tariff plans, increasing the cost of “Maxi” and “Mega” for new subscribers and introducing restrictions on incoming calls in case of non-payment of the tariff.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
560
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

17.02.26
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
views
38
comments 0
Logitech G G325

Logitech G has released a new gaming headset that offers good ergonomics, stable connectivity, and high battery life at a very affordable price. Let’s talk about the Logitech G G325 in more detail


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
21.02.26 | 10.41
The most affordable lifecell tariff can be transferred from other operators for free   
lifecell new logo 2025

Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell has extended the “Care” tariff to subscribers who have used the number portability (MNP) service from other networks

20.02.26 | 19.05
WordPress.com adds AI-powered assistant for editing design and content   
WordPress

WordPress.com, owned by Automattic, is expanding its use of AI tools. The previously introduced generative site builder has been transformed into a permanent assistant that works directly in the editor