The most affordable lifecell tariff can be transferred from other operators for free

Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell has extended the “Care” tariff to subscribers who have used the number portability (MNP) service from other networks. Previously, the special offer was available only to existing customers, now those who switch to the operator while keeping their number can also connect.

The cost of the tariff is 190 UAH per month. For MNP subscribers, the company promises to fix the price for two years – until December 31, 2027. At the same time, the package is available exclusively to users over the age of 55, which must be confirmed by a document when connecting.

The tariff includes unlimited calls within the lifecell network, 20 GB of mobile Internet and 1000 minutes to numbers of other Ukrainian operators. There is also unlimited access to social networks, streaming services and YouTube without traffic billing. Roaming services are not included in the package.

You can connect the service in lifecell branded stores or Volia service centers with a passport. Additionally, the operator offers the “Tariff Subscription” option, which allows you to immediately pay for 12 service packages at a reduced effective cost – 161.50 UAH per month.

Currently, lifecell maintains leadership in the number of subscribers who used the number portability service. Over the entire period of MNP, about 900 thousand Ukrainians switched to the operator’s network. Earlier, the company also revised the terms of individual tariff plans, increasing the cost of “Maxi” and “Mega” for new subscribers and introducing restrictions on incoming calls in case of non-payment of the tariff.