The most affordable lifecell tariff can be transferred from other operators for free   

The most affordable lifecell tariff can be transferred from other operators for free21.02.26
Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell has extended the “Care” tariff to subscribers who have used the number portability (MNP) service from other networks. Previously, the special offer was available only to existing customers, now those who switch to the operator while keeping their number can also connect.
The cost of the tariff is 190 UAH per month. For MNP subscribers, the company promises to fix the price for two years – until December 31, 2027. At the same time, the package is available exclusively to users over the age of 55, which must be confirmed by a document when connecting.
The tariff includes unlimited calls within the lifecell network, 20 GB of mobile Internet and 1000 minutes to numbers of other Ukrainian operators. There is also unlimited access to social networks, streaming services and YouTube without traffic billing. Roaming services are not included in the package.
You can connect the service in lifecell branded stores or Volia service centers with a passport. Additionally, the operator offers the “Tariff Subscription” option, which allows you to immediately pay for 12 service packages at a reduced effective cost – 161.50 UAH per month.
Currently, lifecell maintains leadership in the number of subscribers who used the number portability service. Over the entire period of MNP, about 900 thousand Ukrainians switched to the operator’s network. Earlier, the company also revised the terms of individual tariff plans, increasing the cost of “Maxi” and “Mega” for new subscribers and introducing restrictions on incoming calls in case of non-payment of the tariff.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Logitech G has released a new gaming headset that offers good ergonomics, stable connectivity, and high battery life at a very affordable price. Let’s talk about the Logitech G G325 in more detail
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
The most affordable lifecell tariff can be transferred from other operators for free events in Ukraine lifecell rates
Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell has extended the “Care” tariff to subscribers who have used the number portability (MNP) service from other networks
WordPress.com adds AI-powered assistant for editing design and content artificial intelligence internet WordPress
WordPress.com, owned by Automattic, is expanding its use of AI tools. The previously introduced generative site builder has been transformed into a permanent assistant that works directly in the editor
The most affordable lifecell tariff can be transferred from other operators for free
Google I/O 2026 conference will take place on May 19-20
Nova Poshta will deliver parcels from the USA together with UPS
Apple to introduce budget smartphone iPhone 17e
Western Digital has sold out all its hard drives. No 2026 stock left
Google Docs can now read documents thanks to Gemini AI