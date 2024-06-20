The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched another Telegram chatbot20.06.24
The Ukrainian government has added another chatbot for the exchange of citizens’ data. The Ministry of Defense has launched the Army+ chatbot, which is positioned as a consultant for conscripts, military personnel and their families.
The official wording: the Army+ bot offers “prompt answers to a wide range of questions.” In particular, the military can learn about:
- cash
- material and housing provision
- status of UBD, prosthetics
- sanatorium treatment
- benefits, etc.;
For civilians, the following answers are offered:
- types of military service
- adjournment
- list of VVK and others
- while families of Ukrainian defenders can find out about medical assistance
- merit payments and so on.
To get the necessary information, you need to select the user’s status and then the corresponding category of questions.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a separate program Army+, something like “Action” for the military, which will display specialized services and documents, such as standardized report templates. It is expected that the program will be launched in the summer.
Another program of the department Reserve+ was recently updated with an electronic military document with a QR code and the option to correct data online without visiting the TCC. The Reserve+ app is currently available in 178 countries and can be downloaded from: Google Play and App Store.
