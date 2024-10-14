The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor for smartphones received accelerated ray tracing14.10.24
The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 offers significant performance improvements thanks to its next-generation All Big Core design with Cortex-X925, Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A720 cores.
It is manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process, which provides 40% better energy efficiency. The processor also features an 8th generation NPU module capable of performing video generation and AI training directly on the device, as well as a new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine to improve the performance of large language models.
The chipset is equipped with Arm Immortalis-G925 graphics with 40% faster ray tracing, as well as ISP Imagiq 1090 for HDR video recording with Smooth Zoom technology, which improves energy efficiency during shooting.
The 5G modem supports transmission speeds of up to 7 Gbps, and the combined Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip offers tri-band Wi-Fi 7 at speeds of up to 7.3 Gbps.
The first devices with this processor are expected by the end of 2024.
