The Mazda6e electric car has a range of up to 552 km

At the Brussels Motor Show, Mazda unveiled its new electric car, the Mazda6e. The Japanese manufacturer has not yet revealed the price of the model, but has presented the characteristics of two versions of the Mazda6e in European specifications and announced that sales will begin in the summer of 2025.

The new Mazda6e is neither a sedan nor a station wagon, but a five-door hatchback with a coupe-like silhouette, which is a significant change for the model. This version of the Mazda6, presented in Brussels, corresponds to the new evolution of the company’s design philosophy, Kodo: Soul of Motion. Among the characteristic design elements of the car are a wide light line surrounding the decorative element on the front of the body, which replaces the traditional radiator grille, as well as frameless doors and hidden handles. The rear of the car is decorated with a wide light strip, while the rear lights retain the traditional Mazda “cylinder” shapes.

Inside, the Mazda6e’s interior is inspired by the Japanese concept of “ma,” which emphasizes simplicity and open space. According to the manufacturer, the car provides generous legroom for front and rear passengers, as well as a panoramic sunroof that provides natural light to the cabin. The cabin is focused on the driver and is equipped with a 14.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 50-inch augmented reality display that displays important information such as navigation and speed in the driver’s field of view. There is also support for voice commands and gesture control.

The Mazda6e will be offered in two trim levels. In the Takumi version, the interior is trimmed with artificial leather in Warm Beige or Black, while the Takumi Plus version includes premium materials such as Tan Nappa leather and Suede, as well as an electrically darkening roof. The hatchback is equipped with a SonyPRO audio system with 14 speakers. Standard equipment includes nine airbags, as well as a driver assistance system with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

In terms of specifications, the Mazda6e will be available in two powertrain options. Both versions are rear-wheel drive and develop 320 Nm of torque. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes less than 8 seconds, and the maximum speed is limited to only 175 km/h. The basic version is equipped with a 68.8 kWh battery, which provides a range of up to 479 km according to the WLTP cycle. 200 kW DC charging allows you to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes, and in 15 minutes the range increases by 235 km. The electric motor power is 190 kW (258 hp). The second version, the Mazda6e Long Range, has an 80 kWh battery and a range of up to 552 km WLTP, and the electric motor power in it is 180 kW (245 hp).