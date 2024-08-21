The hybrid projector and portable speaker Yaber T2 Plus costs $350

The Yaber T2 Plus projector combines the functions of a projector and a portable speaker, making it a versatile device for various events, including pool parties. Despite its compact size, the projector provides high-quality sound reproduction thanks to the built-in JBL speakers. The main purpose of the T2 Plus is a street projector, which differs from standard portable speakers in its advanced capabilities.

The device is 11.5 inches tall and is capable of projecting 1080p images on 40- to 120-inch screens with a brightness of 450 ANSI lumens. The Yaber T2 Plus has a dust-proof design and is equipped with automatic functions such as autofocus and automatic keystone correction, which greatly simplifies its use. The audio system supports Dolby Audio, and Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC are offered for connectivity. On one battery charge, the projector can work up to 2.5 hours while watching movies or up to 18 hours in music playback mode.

The Yaber T2 Plus device is available at a price of $349.

Previously Xiaomi presented a new version of its projector – Redmi Projector Lite Green Edition. The novelty has a stylish green body color, but retains the main characteristics of previous models. The projector supports 1080p resolution and provides a brightness of 150 CVIA lumens, which allows you to project images up to 100 inches in size. The device is equipped with a ToF sensor for automatic focusing and image correction, which ensures clarity and ease of use.

The projector is also SGS certified for low blue light emission, making it safer for the eyes. Hermetic optical engine protects the device from dust and other contaminants, extending its service life. In addition, the projection is automatically adjusted thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, which allows you to easily adjust the angle of the image. HDMI, USB 2.0, audio output and power connector are provided for connecting to the device. The projector comes with an extended three-year warranty, which is a nice bonus for buyers.

It is already available in the Chinese market at a price of $110. This model is an update of the Redmi Projector Lite series released in March 2024, which cost $97.