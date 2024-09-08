The HMD Fusion smartphone can be repaired yourself08.09.24
The new HMD Fusion smartphone is an interesting combination of modular design and self-repair capabilities. The device has a body made of reinforced plastic and stainless steel, and also supports a transparent case (Casual Outfit), which emphasizes the industrial design. The smartphone also has IP68 protection, which makes it resistant to dust and water.
Smart Outfits’ modular accessories allow you to adapt the device to different needs, whether it’s enhancing your photography with a selfie ring light or turning your smartphone into a gaming console. Fusion cameras stand out for their high resolution: 108 MP for the main camera and 50 MP for selfies.
One of the key aspects of the device is the possibility of self-repair through the iFixit platform, which adds durability and ease of care to the smartphone. The innovative Digital Detox mode, which is planned for release before the end of the year, will help users control screen time by limiting messages and app access.
The Fusion design is made with an emphasis on style and practicality, using reinforced plastic and stainless steel, while the transparent Casual Outfit covers emphasize its industrial appearance.
The HMD Fusion smartphone will go on sale in Ukraine in September this year.
