The Google us smartphone application has received a new design

Google has updated the design of its application, making it more convenient and intuitive for users. Previously, there were five shortcuts with large text descriptions under the search bar. Shortcuts were used for various functions, such as searching for photos, translating text, solving homework, identifying songs, and purchasing screenshots. The new design simplified them, replacing them with smaller icons with colored backgrounds, which makes the interface more concise and understandable.

The icons now communicate their functions clearly, and most of them are opened by Google Lens, with the exception of the Sound Search feature. The updated interface allows you to see all four main icons at the same time, and scrolling is only necessary for new screenshots. The “your space” cards have also been reorganized and are now more conveniently located at the bottom of the screen.

This new design is already available on iOS devices and appeared in the Google beta (version 15.34) on Android.

And recently, Google Meet received significant updates that include a new interface and enhanced features. After the recent Made by Google presentation, the company announced significant changes to its video calling service. The updated version of the program has a redesigned layout.

In the updated interface, it is now possible to use several video effects at the same time, including backgrounds and filters.

The new function “mode on the go” allows you to switch calls exclusively to audio, which is especially convenient when traveling. Additionally, users can quickly open a chat window to share links and use new emoji reactions in group calls. Google Meet also supports screen sharing and switching between devices without interrupting calls.

These updates include access to live subtitles in more than 70 languages. According to the company, the new features will be gradually introduced over the next few months.

To this Google announced the launch of face retouching filters on its Google Meet web app. These filters, originally only available on mobile devices, can now be used by users during video conferencing on computers.

Users can choose between two different filters: thin and smooth. The former adds a lighter skin tone, brightens under-eyes and smoothes wrinkles, while the latter makes these effects less noticeable.

According to Google representatives, the innovation is intended for minor correction of the appearance without radical changes. Users can activate the retouching feature by selecting “Apply visual effects” in the Google Meet settings. However, access to this feature will be limited and only available for the paid version in some plans such as Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Plus and others. Google One and Google Workspace Individual subscribers can also use the retouching feature.