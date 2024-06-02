The Geneva Motor Show is closing. Annual car exhibition holds for 119 years02.06.24
When the Internet replaced print magazines, we endured.
When IT exhibitions began to close, we endured.
But when automobile and game shows also stopped conducting…
The organizers announced the closure of the international Geneva Motor Show, which had a history of more than a century. The reason was a decrease in interest from automakers and a decrease in attendance. In 2025, a sister exhibition will take place in Qatar, continuing the tradition of the Geneva International Motor Show.
The first auto show in Geneva took place in 1905, attracting 17 thousand visitors. After the economic crisis and the First World War, the exhibition resumed in 1923 and reached its peak in 2005 with almost 750 thousand visitors. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a four-year hiatus, and when the auto show returned in early 2023, it attracted just 37 exhibitors and 168,000 visitors. For comparison, in 2019 the event was attended by 602 thousand people, and there were 184 participants.
Alexandre de Senarklens, president of the standing committee of the foundation that organizes the car show, called the decision to close “extremely sad.” The organizers asked the cantonal authorities to dissolve the foundation. However, the Qatar version of the exhibition will continue and the next Geneva Qatar International Motor Show will be held in Doha in November 2025.
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Buying a secure smartphone seems simple. However, in addition to a large selection of models, there is also a variety of markings for protected devices. Most often, the price hints at the level of protection of the device, but there are nuances
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
NVIDIA Rubin – the next GPU architecture announced at Computex 2024Computex development NVIDIA videocard world events
NVIDIA Rubin GPUs are slated to debut in early 2026, and Rubin Ultra chips are slated for release in 2027. Information about NVIDIA graphics cards is not yet available for users.
Starlink will appear on Qatar Airways flightsaviation internet
Qatar Airways passengers will be able to connect to the Starlink Internet via a Wi-Fi network with a maximum download speed of up to 500 Mbit/s.