The game Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 entered the top 10 of Steam from the start30.10.24
On October 25, the new part of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was released on all platforms, including PC. The game has garnered a large following not only among console players but also among PC users, breaking into Steam’s top 10 most popular games with a peak online of over 306,000 players last weekend. Although this total includes other games in the series, Black Ops 6’s multiplayer and zombie mode have drawn the most attention. At launch, only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2022 had higher online.
However, the game’s rating on Steam was only 58% positive reviews. The negative is related to problems in the launcher, disconnections that interrupt even the story campaign, and crashes. However, the campaign itself received positive reviews, with players calling it one of the best since the Cold War, noting its length as well. The multiplayer pleased with updated dynamics with the addition of jumps, tackles and tricks, as well as a well-thought-out design of network cards. The zombie mode was also liked by the players, adding new experiences. Visually, the game has not advanced compared to the previous parts, but this is compensated by low system requirements.
On Metacritic, Black Ops 6 already has a user rating of 77 on Xbox. Professional publications including IGN praised the single campaign and gave the game high marks, with IGN giving it a score of 9 out of 10.
