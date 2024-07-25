The experience of using the Samsung Galaxy Ring – the first details have appeared25.07.24
The Samsung company recently presented a new wearable gadget — the Galaxy Ring smart ring. It has a number of unique features, but also requires special care and proper use for maximum effectiveness.
One of the key features of the Samsung Galaxy Ring is the need to choose the right size and position on the finger. If the ring is too tight or too loose, it can negatively affect the accuracy of step counting and other metrics.
Storage of the Galaxy Ring also needs attention. If the smart ring is in the case for a long time, the rubber pads on the stand may leave light marks on the inner surface of the device. Although this does not affect the functionality, it is worth considering this aspect. Samsung recommends not wearing metal rings on the same or adjacent fingers as the Galaxy Ring. In addition, the manufacturer advises to remove the device before lifting or working with heavy and hard objects to prevent damage.
Special attention should be paid to the use of a smart ring during physical exercises. The company cautions against using the device when working with exercise machines, especially when lifting weights. Even with daily use, scratches and dents may appear on the surface of the smart ring. The manufacturer notes that such damage is not covered by the warranty. To minimize the risk of damage, Samsung recommends wearing the Galaxy Ring on your non-primary hand.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Let’s talk about the very “fast” pocket-case Ugreen M2 CM642 for solid-state drives. It seems like a utilitarian thing, but it turned out to be very interesting
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
The experience of using the Samsung Galaxy Ring – the first details have appearedSamsung wearable devices
The company cautions against the Samsung Galaxy Ring when working with exercise equipment, especially when lifting weights. Even with daily use, scratches and dents may appear on the surface of the smart ring.
Star Wars Outlaws receives record advertising budgets. Ubisoft is confident of successadvertisement games
Star Wars Outlaws is the first fully open-world Star Wars game and the first new Star Wars project in over a decade not developed by Electronic Arts.