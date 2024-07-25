The experience of using the Samsung Galaxy Ring – the first details have appeared

The Samsung company recently presented a new wearable gadget — the Galaxy Ring smart ring. It has a number of unique features, but also requires special care and proper use for maximum effectiveness.

One of the key features of the Samsung Galaxy Ring is the need to choose the right size and position on the finger. If the ring is too tight or too loose, it can negatively affect the accuracy of step counting and other metrics.

Storage of the Galaxy Ring also needs attention. If the smart ring is in the case for a long time, the rubber pads on the stand may leave light marks on the inner surface of the device. Although this does not affect the functionality, it is worth considering this aspect. Samsung recommends not wearing metal rings on the same or adjacent fingers as the Galaxy Ring. In addition, the manufacturer advises to remove the device before lifting or working with heavy and hard objects to prevent damage.

Special attention should be paid to the use of a smart ring during physical exercises. The company cautions against using the device when working with exercise machines, especially when lifting weights. Even with daily use, scratches and dents may appear on the surface of the smart ring. The manufacturer notes that such damage is not covered by the warranty. To minimize the risk of damage, Samsung recommends wearing the Galaxy Ring on your non-primary hand.