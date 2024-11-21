The European Commission fined Meta 800 million euros for violating competition with Facebook and Marketplace

The European Commission fined Meta €797.72 million for antitrust violations. The investigation found that the company abused its dominant position in the market of social networks and advertising, promoting its own Marketplace service and putting competitors on unequal terms.

According to the EC’s statement, Meta used advertisers’ data to promote Marketplace and also integrated the platform into Facebook in such a way that users could not effectively avoid using it. Such actions, according to the regulator, allowed the company to strengthen its positions in both areas — social media and online advertising.

The European Commission emphasizes that the amount of the fine is determined taking into account the seriousness and duration of the violation. Meta is ordered to cease this practice and avoid similar actions in the future.

In response, Meta stated that it disagrees with the regulator’s findings and intends to appeal the decision. Company representatives emphasized that the use of the Marketplace remains voluntary for users, and accusations of illegal use of competitor data are untrue.