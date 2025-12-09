The Doogee V Max LR rugged smartphone is equipped with a 20,500 mAh battery  

The Doogee V Max LR rugged smartphone is equipped with a 20,500 mAh battery09.12.25
Doogee has introduced a new protected smartphone V Max LR to the global market, which continues the line of “unkillable” devices of the brand, combining high technical characteristics with an affordable price.
Doogee V Max LR is aimed at users whose activities are associated with extreme conditions, and even at fans of outdoor activities. The smartphone’s body is made of aluminum alloy with reinforced edges and sealed connectors and meets IP68, IP69K protection standards and the military protocol MIL‑STD‑810H, which provides resistance to dust, water and shock. The device is able to operate in the temperature range from -20 to +55 degrees.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS display with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor is responsible for performance, and the amount of RAM is 16 GB with the ability to expand up to 32 GB. Built-in storage is 512 GB with microSD card support. The 20,500 mAh battery provides several days of battery life and supports 45W fast charging and 10W reverse charging.
The main camera received a 200 MP sensor, an additional 20 MP night vision module is provided, and the front camera has a resolution of 32 MP. An important feature of the device is the built-in laser rangefinder with a range of up to 40 meters and an accuracy of ±3-15 mm, which allows you to measure length, area and volume directly from the smartphone. In addition, the V Max LR is equipped with a dual camping lamp with a brightness of 1200 lumens and Normal, Flash and SOS modes.
Doogee V Max LR smartphone runs Android 15 and supports modern wireless standards, including NFC, Bluetooth 5 and 5G. For the first buyers, the Doogee V Max LR is available at a price of $580.
