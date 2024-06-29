The Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha test will begin in July. Anyone can participate

The developers of the free-to-play shooter Delta Force: Hawk Ops, from Team Jade, have announced an alpha test for the game, which will begin on July 18 on PC.

To participate, you must apply on the site or Steam, and you can win a key in social media giveaways or by watching streams on Twitch.

The release date of Delta Force: Hawk Ops is currently unknown. The game is being developed for PC (Steam, EGS), Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha will feature two online modes:

Hazard Operations – PvPvE matches similar to Call of Duty’s DMZ mode.

Havoc Warfare – classic online battles on spacious maps with a lot of military equipment, reminiscent of the Battlefield series.

Players will be able to choose from six unique characters, use 40 types of weapons and a weapon customization system. Story mode and gamepad support will not be available in the alpha version, and progress will not be transferable to the full version of the game.

Before the alpha test, there will be a small technical test, whose participants are not allowed to share information about the game, but this restriction will be lifted on July 18. There is cross-play and cross-progress between the Steam version and the developers’ own launcher.

Minimum game system requirements Delta Force: Hawk Ops to participate in testing: