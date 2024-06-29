The Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha test will begin in July. Anyone can participate29.06.24
The developers of the free-to-play shooter Delta Force: Hawk Ops, from Team Jade, have announced an alpha test for the game, which will begin on July 18 on PC.
To participate, you must apply on the site or Steam, and you can win a key in social media giveaways or by watching streams on Twitch.
The release date of Delta Force: Hawk Ops is currently unknown. The game is being developed for PC (Steam, EGS), Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android.
Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha will feature two online modes:
- Hazard Operations – PvPvE matches similar to Call of Duty’s DMZ mode.
- Havoc Warfare – classic online battles on spacious maps with a lot of military equipment, reminiscent of the Battlefield series.
Players will be able to choose from six unique characters, use 40 types of weapons and a weapon customization system. Story mode and gamepad support will not be available in the alpha version, and progress will not be transferable to the full version of the game.
Before the alpha test, there will be a small technical test, whose participants are not allowed to share information about the game, but this restriction will be lifted on July 18. There is cross-play and cross-progress between the Steam version and the developers’ own launcher.
Minimum game system requirements Delta Force: Hawk Ops to participate in testing:
-
- processor: Intel Core i3-4150 or AMD FX-6300;
- RAM: 12 GB;
- video card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 960 / AMD R9 380 / Intel Arc A380;
- space on the drive: 50 GB HDD.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha test will begin in July. Anyone can participategames
The developers of the free-to-play shooter Delta Force: Hawk Ops, from Team Jade, have announced an alpha test for the game, which will begin on July 18 on PC.
Viber: which devices are Ukrainians saving on to “maintain the power system”events in Ukraine research Viber
At the same time, about half of the Viber respondents (42%) save money on air conditioners, lighten things up, use less kitchen appliances, etc.