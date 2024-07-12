The CMF Phone 1 smartphone has a removable back cover. OnePlus feature?

Nothing has introduced the first smartphone under the CMF brand, called the CMF Phone 1. Its main feature is a removable back panel and additional accessories that can be attached using the included screwdriver.

Users can add a stand, lanyard or credit card holder. Back panel options include black, orange, blue, and green.

Features of CMF Phone 1:

Display : Super AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 2000 nit peak brightness.

: Super AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 2000 nit peak brightness. Front camera : 16 Mpix, located in the hole at the top of the screen.

: 16 Mpix, located in the hole at the top of the screen. Main camera : Two 50 MP and 2 MP sensors.

: Two 50 MP and 2 MP sensors. Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 7300.

: MediaTek Dimensity 7300. Battery : 5000 mAh with 33W conductive charging and 5W reversible charging.

: 5000 mAh with 33W conductive charging and 5W reversible charging. Additional features : IPX2 protection, memory card slot up to 1 TB, Android 14 operating system with Nothing OS 2.6 shell.

: IPX2 protection, memory card slot up to 1 TB, Android 14 operating system with Nothing OS 2.6 shell. Updates: Two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

Prices:

Smartphone : £209/€239 (8/128GB) or £239/€279 (8/256GB).

: £209/€239 (8/128GB) or £239/€279 (8/256GB). Back cover : £29.

: £29. Other accessories: £19.

The CMF Phone 1 will be available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website in the coming days.