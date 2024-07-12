The CMF Phone 1 smartphone has a removable back cover. OnePlus feature?12.07.24
Nothing has introduced the first smartphone under the CMF brand, called the CMF Phone 1. Its main feature is a removable back panel and additional accessories that can be attached using the included screwdriver.
Users can add a stand, lanyard or credit card holder. Back panel options include black, orange, blue, and green.
Features of CMF Phone 1:
- Display: Super AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 2000 nit peak brightness.
- Front camera: 16 Mpix, located in the hole at the top of the screen.
- Main camera: Two 50 MP and 2 MP sensors.
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300.
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 33W conductive charging and 5W reversible charging.
- Additional features: IPX2 protection, memory card slot up to 1 TB, Android 14 operating system with Nothing OS 2.6 shell.
- Updates: Two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.
Prices:
- Smartphone: £209/€239 (8/128GB) or £239/€279 (8/256GB).
- Back cover: £29.
- Other accessories: £19.
The CMF Phone 1 will be available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website in the coming days.
