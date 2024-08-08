The Casio WS-B1000 watch has a step counter and battery life of up to two years at a price of $60

Casio has announced the launch of the WS-B1000 digital watch in new markets including Malaysia, the Netherlands, France, Spain and the United States. The model combines a traditional watch with modern functions.

The Casio WS-B1000 watch features a step tracker that syncs with the Casio app, allowing you to set goals from 1,000 to 999,999 steps. They support Bluetooth to update the time, set alarms and track your phone, and feature a stopwatch, countdown timer, and LED-backlit LCD display.

The battery of the watch works for up to 2 years, and water resistance up to 100 meters provides additional protection. The device weighs only 36 grams. The price of the watch is 55.95 USD or 59.90 EUR.

In addition to the WS-B1000, Casio also introduced a smart watch G-SHOCK GBD-300, aimed at athletes. This model has a compact design and increased security, is equipped with an LCD display and offers opportunities for tracking physical activity via Bluetooth and the G-SHOCK MOVE program.