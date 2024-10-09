The Casio G-SHOCK GMC-B2100 watch is equipped with a solar battery

Casio introduced a new model of the G-SHOCK GMC-B2100 watch, which combines a stylish metal case and modern technologies. The watch has a characteristic octagonal bezel and three dials that create a unique appearance. The construction is made of durable metal with a refined finish, which gives the watch a sophisticated, yet reliable style.

The model is equipped with Tough Solar technology, which allows you to charge the watch from light, thereby reducing the need to replace the battery. Connecting via Bluetooth to a smartphone allows you to synchronize the time, as well as manage alarms and reminders through the CASIO WATCHES application.

The design of the GMC-B2100 retains the main features of the classic 2100 Style series, but has a reinforced construction for even greater durability. In addition, Casio continues to expand its range by releasing other models, such as a collection inspired by the Gundam universe.

Casio presented two new models of the G-Shock G-Lide GLX-5600 watch , specially designed for lovers of water sports and surfing. This watch is equipped with features that will benefit swimmers, surfers and anyone who spends a lot of time on the water.

Main characteristics of both models: