The Blackview W50 Pro smart watch is equipped with a flashlight and IP68 protection15.11.24
Blackview presented a new smart watch W50 Pro, which is distinguished by a combination of affordability and durability. immersion for 30 minutes.
Blackview W50 Pro has a thickness of 14.5 mm and a weight of 62.8 g. They are equipped with a 1.45-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 360×360 pixels and a brightness of up to 700 cd/m². physical buttons, which is convenient when using wet or sweaty hands.
Standard functionality includes message display, heart rate and sleep monitoring, and Bluetooth support for use as a speakerphone. In addition, the watch is equipped with a flashlight and an electric compass, which increases its practical value.
The W50 Pro is available for around $14.99 with free US shipping.
