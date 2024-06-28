The big Summer Sale has started in Steam. Discounts apply even to fresh games

The Great Summer Sale has begun in the Steam digital store. Gamers have thousands of games with discounts of up to 95%. The summer sale will last until July 11.

The “Big Discounts” category features top games of recent years and new releases of 2024. For example, Tekken 8 is 43% off, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is 30% off, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is 20% off, and Lethal Company is 25% off. Baldur’s Gate 3 is being offered at a 20% discount for the first time.

There is also a 15% discount on Steam Deck handheld consoles with LCD displays.