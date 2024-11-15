The Baseus GoPlay 1 Max gaming headset costs $21

Baseus has introduced the GoPlay 1 Max full-size wired headphones for around $21, available on JD.com. The headset is equipped with 40 mm dual speakers that provide clear sound with deep bass, and SNR technology reduces background noise to help you better perceive game audio signals.

The headphones have mesh ear cushions for comfortable wear and an adjustable headband with a metal frame for a comfortable fit. The microphone is removable and omnidirectional, with the possibility of flexible adjustment for clear voice transmission. Controls include a volume wheel, microphone switch, and power toggle.

The headphones are compatible with PCs, consoles and mobile devices via a 3.5 mm jack, weigh 258 g and reproduce sound in the range from 20 Hz to 20 kHz with a sensitivity of 102 dB.