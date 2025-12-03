The AOC U27G4XM gaming monitor is equipped with Mini-LED backlighting, brightness up to 1200 nits and a refresh rate up to 320 Hz

Taiwanese brand AOC has introduced the U27G4XM gaming monitor, which combines Mini-LED technology and a high refresh rate at a relatively affordable price.

The model is equipped with a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with Mini-LED backlighting and 1152 local dimming zones, which provides deep contrast and accurate reproduction of details. The monitor is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 standard, supports peak brightness up to 1200 nits and covers 151.8% of the sRGB space and 98% of the DCI-P3. This makes the device interesting not only for gamers, but also for artists, video editors and animation specialists.

The main feature of the AOC U27G4XM is its dual-mode operation format. In 4K UHD resolution, the monitor is capable of delivering a refresh rate of up to 160 Hz, and in Full HD – up to 320 Hz, which is especially important for competitive games and esports. The response time is 1 ms GtG, and VRR support and G-Sync compatibility ensure smooth gameplay without frame tearing.

The monitor can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations. AOC positions the U27G4XM as an alternative to OLED monitors. Thanks to Mini-LED backlighting, the matrix is ​​​​not subject to the risk of pixel burn-in, while providing a high level of HDR and brightness.

The new product will appear on the global market in January 2026. In the UK, the estimated price will be around 400 pounds sterling.