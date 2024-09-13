The Acer Swift 14 AI laptop on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform went on sale in Ukraine13.09.24
Acer introduced the new Swift 14 AI (SFG14-11) laptop on the Ukrainian market, built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform, which supports artificial intelligence functions in Windows 11, including Microsoft Copilot+ capabilities. One of the main features of the model was the declared long battery life — up to 24 hours on a single charge, which makes the device convenient for long work sessions and trips.
Acer Swift 14 AI is available in two variants: with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) single-chip system and a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite SoC (X1E-78-100). Both configurations are equipped with integrated Adreno graphics, providing 3.8 Tflops of processing power, and a neural processing unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS performance, which accelerates the processing of tasks related to artificial intelligence. The laptop supports RAM LPDDR5X-8533 with a volume of 16 or 32 gigabytes and is equipped with a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD with a capacity of 1 TB.
The device has a 14.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a brightness of 400 nits and full coverage of the sRGB color space. The laptop is made in an aluminum case and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless technologies. Other features include two USB4 ports, a fingerprint scanner, and a 1440p webcam with AI features to optimize video conferencing. With dimensions of 322.6 x 225.95 x 16.55 mm, the weight of the laptop is only 1.36 kg.
The price of the Acer Swift 14 AI model with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16 GB of RAM and a terabyte SSD is UAH 56,999.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
The gaming monitor Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 (UM.QX0EE.301) has the necessary minimum parameters for games and is a budget device. Let’s talk about its capabilities
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
The Acer Swift 14 AI laptop on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform went on sale in UkraineAcer events in Ukraine laptop Qualcomm
Acer Swift 14 AI is available in two variants: with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) single-chip system and a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite SoC (X1E-78-100).
Sony PlayStation 5 Pro is presented: improved RTX, a more powerful processor and 2 TB of built-in memoryconsole PlayStation Sony world events
Official sales of the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro console will begin on November 7, and in Europe the console will be available at a price of €799.99.