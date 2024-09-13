The Acer Swift 14 AI laptop on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform went on sale in Ukraine

Acer introduced the new Swift 14 AI (SFG14-11) laptop on the Ukrainian market, built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform, which supports artificial intelligence functions in Windows 11, including Microsoft Copilot+ capabilities. One of the main features of the model was the declared long battery life — up to 24 hours on a single charge, which makes the device convenient for long work sessions and trips.

Acer Swift 14 AI is available in two variants: with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) single-chip system and a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite SoC (X1E-78-100). Both configurations are equipped with integrated Adreno graphics, providing 3.8 Tflops of processing power, and a neural processing unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS performance, which accelerates the processing of tasks related to artificial intelligence. The laptop supports RAM LPDDR5X-8533 with a volume of 16 or 32 gigabytes and is equipped with a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD with a capacity of 1 TB.

The device has a 14.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a brightness of 400 nits and full coverage of the sRGB color space. The laptop is made in an aluminum case and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless technologies. Other features include two USB4 ports, a fingerprint scanner, and a 1440p webcam with AI features to optimize video conferencing. With dimensions of 322.6 x 225.95 x 16.55 mm, the weight of the laptop is only 1.36 kg.

The price of the Acer Swift 14 AI model with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16 GB of RAM and a terabyte SSD is UAH 56,999.