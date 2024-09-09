The Acer Iconia X12 tablet received a 2K AMOLED display and four speakers09.09.24
At the IFA 2024 exhibition, Acer presented a new universal tablet Iconia X12. It features a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Despite the fact that the maximum brightness is 400 nits and the refresh rate is 60 Hz, the AMOLED panel stands out among mid-range tablets.
The tablet has four speakers with a power of 1 W each, housed in a thin body that is 6.7 mm thick and weighs 600 g. The Iconia X12 is equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery, 8 GB of RAM and offers storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB with the possibility It supports manual input and the connection of a detachable keyboard, which makes it convenient to operate.
Inside is the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which includes two ARM Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores, as well as a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU. Acer plans to release the Iconia X12 in January 2025 at a price of €369.
The Acer Iconia X12 tablet received a 2K AMOLED display and four speakers
