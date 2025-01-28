Thanks to improved security systems, Microsoft will not log out of user accounts28.01.25
Starting in February 2025, Microsoft will introduce automatic account sign-in, which will keep users signed in across devices unless they use private browsing mode or manually sign out. This change is intended to make it easier to interact with accounts, but it requires special attention when working on public computers, where you need to carefully monitor session termination.
In the event that a user forgets to sign out, Microsoft will provide the ability to force sign out of all devices, browsers, and applications. The exception is Xbox game consoles, where sign-out must be performed separately.
These changes were made possible by the introduction of Passkeys technology, which replaces traditional passwords with cryptographic keys. Such keys use biometric data, PINs, or facial recognition, which increases the level of security, excluding the risks associated with phishing, weak passwords, and data leaks. Microsoft’s approach emphasizes the company’s commitment to improving the usability and security of its products while adapting to modern user requirements.
