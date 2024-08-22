Tetyana Lukinyuk, ex-B2C director of Kyivstar, become head of Google Ukraine

Google announced the appointment of Tetyana Lukinyuk as the new director of Google Ukraine.

Tetyana Lukinyuk, with her more than 25 years of experience working in international companies, uses her wealth of knowledge and leadership qualities in the new position of director of Google Ukraine. Prior to joining Google, Tetiana held the position of B2C director at Kyivstar, where she managed sales, marketing and customer service operations. Prior to that, Tetiana worked in the FMCG sector, holding senior sales and marketing positions in such international corporations as Coca-Cola, Mars, and then headed the Red Bull business in Ukraine as CEO. In addition to her corporate achievements, Tetiana is also an associate professor at the Kyiv School of Economics and a co-author of a popular book on career building.

Patrick Warnking, Vice President of Google for Central and Eastern Europe: “Ukraine has demonstrated extraordinary strength and resilience, and we are determined to continue to strengthen our support. We are glad that Tatiana will lead our team in Ukraine and are sure that her professional skills and knowledge of the local market will be a significant contribution to the development of the company. Google’s commitment to Ukraine remains a priority, and together we will continuously work to continue to support Ukraine with technology for security, education, culture, information, innovation and business development”.

Tetyana Lukiniuk, Director of Google Ukraine: “ Starting work in this new position today is a certain challenge, but I am determined to do everything possible to ensure that our employees, customers, users and partners continue to receive the necessary support in difficult times. I am enthusiastic I look to the future and am ready to actively join Google’s initiatives aimed at helping Ukraine in the process of recovery and demonstrating our resilience”.

We remind you that Dmytro Sholomko led Google in Ukraine for 17 years. In fact, from the beginning of the representative office. He left Google in early October 2023. Dmytro and the company’s press service confirmed that he resigned, but did not comment on the details.

Dmytro Sholomko held his position at Google Ukraine since 2007. Initially, the Ukrainian office had only 7 employees, but later it grew to about a hundred. According to approximate estimates, the representative office now generates $300-450 million in revenue per year.