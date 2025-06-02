Tesla sales fall in Europe

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), in April 2025, Tesla registered 7,261 new cars in the EU, the UK and the European Free Trade Association. This is 49% less than in the same period last year.

The decline was offset by growth in the overall European electric vehicle market. In the first four months, sales of electric cars in the region increased by 26.4%, and their share reached 15.3% of the total volume of new car registrations.

Against this background, the dynamics of the Chinese manufacturer BYD are particularly noticeable, which over the same period showed a 169% increase in sales thanks to a wide range of electric vehicles.

Analysts attribute Tesla’s decline to several factors. Among them are increased competition from European and Chinese brands, as well as a slow update of the model range. Special attention is paid to the impact of the public activities of the company’s CEO Elon Musk, which cause an ambiguous reaction in the European market.

Musk previously stated that the updated Tesla Model Y will be able to improve the sales situation. However, despite the presentation of the updated version of the model, the expected effect was not achieved.

In the context of active expansion of the range of other automakers, Tesla risks further losing market share. Despite rumors about possible changes in the company’s management, Tesla has not officially confirmed this information.