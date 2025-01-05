Tesla Cybertruck released in levitating miniature replica

Tesla has released a tabletop model of the Cybertruck with a levitation effect, which instantly became an object of desire among fans of the brand. The miniature pickup truck is made in a scale of 1:24, has a length of 228 mm and hovers over a round magnetic platform with a diameter of 156 mm.

The design of the model is minimalist – there are no wheels, doors and visible panel joints, which emphasizes the futuristic style of the original Cybertruck. LED strips on both ends are turned on by a button on the platform. A Type-C cable and adapter are required for power, and the surface for installation must be perfectly flat and non-metallic.

By configuring the model, you can make it rotate or remain stationary in the air. The levitating Cybertruck was instantly sold out in the official Tesla store for $ 250. Now it appears on eBay with prices from $ 450 to $ 1000. This model has added to the Cybertruck-based merchandise collection, which already includes toys, mugs, and CyberBeer beer.