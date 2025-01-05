Tesla Cybertruck released in levitating miniature replica05.01.25
Tesla has released a tabletop model of the Cybertruck with a levitation effect, which instantly became an object of desire among fans of the brand. The miniature pickup truck is made in a scale of 1:24, has a length of 228 mm and hovers over a round magnetic platform with a diameter of 156 mm.
The design of the model is minimalist – there are no wheels, doors and visible panel joints, which emphasizes the futuristic style of the original Cybertruck. LED strips on both ends are turned on by a button on the platform. A Type-C cable and adapter are required for power, and the surface for installation must be perfectly flat and non-metallic.
By configuring the model, you can make it rotate or remain stationary in the air. The levitating Cybertruck was instantly sold out in the official Tesla store for $ 250. Now it appears on eBay with prices from $ 450 to $ 1000. This model has added to the Cybertruck-based merchandise collection, which already includes toys, mugs, and CyberBeer beer.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Top tech events and news in 2024
The editorial staff of the hi-tech.ua website continues to cover all significant technological events of 2024 – from new games and technologies to the next smartphones and electric cars. We have already become accustomed to the fact that the audience is interested in a variety of topics – we see here both interest in the next budget smartphone and an armored vehicle from the USA
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
Tesla Cybertruck released in levitating miniature replica Tesla
Tesla has released a tabletop model of the Cybertruck with a levitation effect, which instantly became an object of desire among fans of the brand. The miniature pickup truck is made in a scale of 1:24
Lamborghini has released its own application for smart TVs tv
Lamborghini TV offers a wide range of content in high definition, including in-depth model reviews, technical analysis, racing coverage
Tesla Cybertruck released in levitating miniature replica
Lamborghini has released its own application for smart TVs
Scientists shown swarms of microrobots that collaborate like ants
The MSI MPG 325CQRXF monitor has a refresh rate of 280 Hz
OnePlus Buds Ace 2 headphones get ANC, 43 hours of battery life and two devices support
The most beautiful games of 2024 according Digital Foundry
Black Shark Watch X Pro smartwatch with rotating camera costs $170
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now free on the Epic Games Store
Samsung Galaxy S25 Android update may not restart the smartphone
Android Auto will get a new music player design