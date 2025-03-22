Tesla Autopilot can’t see painted roads and children in fog due to use of cameras without lidar

During a test comparing the performance of cameras and leaders in autonomous driving systems, Tesla’s autopilot encountered an optical illusion. The car did not recognize a fake road drawn on a wall and continued driving straight into an obstacle.

Most companies working on autonomous technologies use a combination of cameras, radar, lidar and ultrasonic sensors. However, Tesla has abandoned radar and is betting exclusively on cameras. Despite Elon Musk’s ambitious statements about the rapid achievement of full self-control (Level 5), at the moment the company’s systems only correspond to Level 2 – the driver must constantly monitor the movement.

Critics doubt Tesla’s approach, because cameras have limitations that can be overcome by using leaders. This shortcoming is demonstrated by engineer and YouTuber Marc Robert in his new video. In tests, he compared a Tesla Model Y with autopilot and a car equipped with a lidar system, checking their behavior in difficult conditions.