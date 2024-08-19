Telegram big update on its 11th anniversary

In honor of its eleventh anniversary, Telegram introduced a number of new features that significantly expand the messenger’s capabilities for users and content creators.

Star Reactions

Users can now support their favorite content creators by sending stellar reactions via emoji. All stars sent in this way are received directly by the channels and can be converted into Toncoin or advertising. Each starred post will display the star likes leaderboard, but users can opt out of appearing on this list.

Star Subscriptions

With a few simple steps, you can create a dedicated channel to publish additional content, provide early access to media, or host exclusive broadcasts. There will also be an opportunity to create paid links to access this content.

Paid media for bots

Now Telegram bots will be able to post paid photos and videos in channels. This update will enable channel and business automation, including ongoing service delivery through admin bots.

Superchannels

Channel admins will be able to post on behalf of the channel as well as their own. This feature will allow you to change the authorship of a post at any time after it has been published.

Document viewer on iOS

On iOS devices, documents in .pdf, .xls and .docx formats will be able to be opened in separate tabs of the built-in browser, which will make it easier to switch between documents and chats.

These updates are already available to iOS users and those who have installed Telegram from the official website. Android users will be able to take advantage of the new features once the Google Play update is moderated.