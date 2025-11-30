Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines

30.11.25

Sunday Memo

 

Startup Sunday introduced Memo, a home robot designed to perform household tasks. According to the idea, it should take over part of the daily routine, which is usually done manually.

 

Memo is able to clear the dishes from the table, load or unload the dishwasher, arrange clean laundry in the closets, collect garbage and even make coffee. The robot does not need to be trained separately: it independently remembers the location of objects in the house and is guided by the user’s habits, maintaining order accordingly.

 

Memo has an integrated AI system that is constantly learning, so the developers expect its capabilities to gradually expand. Externally, the robot does not try to imitate a person: the design has a distinct synthetic character, and from the personalization elements, a choice of cap color is provided. It moves on the Memo wheeled platform and remains stable even after a complete battery discharge.

 

Beta testing is planned for 2026. The cost of the device is currently around $20,000, but Sunday expects to reduce it by about half after scaling up production.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
117
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

25.11.25
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
views
66
comments 0
Sony SRS-XP500

A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.


NewsNews
30.11.25 | 08.29
Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines
Sunday Memo

The Memo robot can clear the dishes from the table, load or unload the dishwasher, arrange clean laundry in the closets, collect trash, and even make coffee.

29.11.25 | 15.47
Lumia 2 – smart earrings with health monitoring
Lumia 2 

The startup introduced the second-generation Lumia 2 smart earrings priced at $249. The novelty weighs less than a gram and can work on a single charge for five to eight days