Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines

Startup Sunday introduced Memo, a home robot designed to perform household tasks. According to the idea, it should take over part of the daily routine, which is usually done manually.

Memo is able to clear the dishes from the table, load or unload the dishwasher, arrange clean laundry in the closets, collect garbage and even make coffee. The robot does not need to be trained separately: it independently remembers the location of objects in the house and is guided by the user’s habits, maintaining order accordingly.

Memo has an integrated AI system that is constantly learning, so the developers expect its capabilities to gradually expand. Externally, the robot does not try to imitate a person: the design has a distinct synthetic character, and from the personalization elements, a choice of cap color is provided. It moves on the Memo wheeled platform and remains stable even after a complete battery discharge.

Beta testing is planned for 2026. The cost of the device is currently around $20,000, but Sunday expects to reduce it by about half after scaling up production.