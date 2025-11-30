Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines

Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines30.11.25
Startup Sunday introduced Memo, a home robot designed to perform household tasks. According to the idea, it should take over part of the daily routine, which is usually done manually.
Memo is able to clear the dishes from the table, load or unload the dishwasher, arrange clean laundry in the closets, collect garbage and even make coffee. The robot does not need to be trained separately: it independently remembers the location of objects in the house and is guided by the user’s habits, maintaining order accordingly.
Memo has an integrated AI system that is constantly learning, so the developers expect its capabilities to gradually expand. Externally, the robot does not try to imitate a person: the design has a distinct synthetic character, and from the personalization elements, a choice of cap color is provided. It moves on the Memo wheeled platform and remains stable even after a complete battery discharge.
Beta testing is planned for 2026. The cost of the device is currently around $20,000, but Sunday expects to reduce it by about half after scaling up production.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines robot
The Memo robot can clear the dishes from the table, load or unload the dishwasher, arrange clean laundry in the closets, collect trash, and even make coffee.
Lumia 2 – smart earrings with health monitoring wearable devices
The startup introduced the second-generation Lumia 2 smart earrings priced at $249. The novelty weighs less than a gram and can work on a single charge for five to eight days
Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines
Lumia 2 – smart earrings with health monitoring
IKEA introduces unusual Bluetooth speakers Solskydd and Kulglass
Microsoft will preload File Explorer in Windows 11
Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro with Bose speakers launched globally
Apple will overtake Samsung in smartphone production for the first time in 14 years
Black Friday at GOG: 7,500 games with discounts up to 95%
Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery
Vertical tabs will appear in Google Chrome
EU approved requirements for USB Type-C ports
Moto G57 Power has 7000 mAh battery for just $170
PlayStation earned over $1.5 billion from selling games on Steam
Notepad in Windows 11 will start supporting tables
For streaming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in Russia they give 6 years in prison