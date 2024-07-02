Steam set a new record of simultaneous users – 37 million

Valve’s Steam game service set a new attendance record on June 30, when there were nearly 37 million simultaneous users on the platform. According to SteamDB statistics, it peaked at 36.93 million people. At the same time, the number of players who were in the game at the same time exceeded 11.7 million.

In recent months, Steam has shown steady growth in its audience. In March, the attendance record seemed incredible with 34 million concurrent users. The current surge in interest may be due to Steam’s big summer sale, where some older hits have been discounted by up to 90%.

The most popular games with the largest audience at the moment are: