Steam set a new record of simultaneous users – 37 million02.07.24
Valve’s Steam game service set a new attendance record on June 30, when there were nearly 37 million simultaneous users on the platform. According to SteamDB statistics, it peaked at 36.93 million people. At the same time, the number of players who were in the game at the same time exceeded 11.7 million.
In recent months, Steam has shown steady growth in its audience. In March, the attendance record seemed incredible with 34 million concurrent users. The current surge in interest may be due to Steam’s big summer sale, where some older hits have been discounted by up to 90%.
The most popular games with the largest audience at the moment are:
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Banana (silly clicker)
- Elden Ring, which has gained popularity again after the release of the recent expansion “Shadow of the Erdtree”.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Oppo Enco x3i wireless headphones not only received an interesting design, but also, along with improved characteristics, became more compact, and not at the expense of sound quality and ergonomics. Let’s talk about everything in order.
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Steam set a new record of simultaneous users – 37 millionSteam Valve
Valve’s Steam gaming service set a new attendance record on June 30, when almost 37 million users were simultaneously on the platform
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone received a 120 Hz LTPO OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 24 GB of RAM at a price of $440-600OnePlus Qualcomm smartphone
The cameras of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone include a 50 MP primary with OIS, as well as 8 MP and 2 MP modules and a 16 MP front camera. The 6100 mAh battery supports fast charging at 100 W