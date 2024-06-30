Starting tomorrow, all Google Universal Analytics services will be discontinued30.06.24
As already announced a little less than a year ago, from July 1, 2024, Google Analytics 4 resources will completely replace Universal Analytics resources. After this date, the company will stop all services and APIs within Universal Analytics. Therefore, the linked resources can no longer be accessed using Google Analytics and the corresponding APIs. If you haven’t yet migrated to Google Analytics 4 resources, please do so as soon as possible by following the instructions in the data transfer guide.
To keep access to Universal Analytics resource data, you must download or export it separately. If this is not done using one of the methods described in the Google Analytics Help Center, the data will be permanently deleted and cannot be recovered. If you plan to export historical data from Universal Analytics 360 using the BigQuery integration, Google strongly recommends that you do so immediately.
Universal Analytics data and settings that users have viewed or used through integration with products for advertisers, publishers, etc. will be unavailable when the Services are discontinued.
New conversions will no longer be tracked for Universal Analytics eCommerce goals and transactions (including linked advertiser accounts). When these conversions are used in conjunction with Smart Bidding, it can affect the performance of ad campaigns.
Universal Analytics audience lists will be closed, so the reach and effectiveness of advertising campaigns may decrease.
API requests related to Universal Analytics resources (including requests to delete Universal Analytics data via the User Deletion API) will be rejected. Additionally, Universal Analytics data will not be displayed in API-based tools (such as Looker Studio).
You can submit a request to export and populate historical data from Universal Analytics 360 resources to BigQuery only until June 30, 2024 (inclusive). All exported data will be available in BigQuery after this date.
Attribution projects available as part of the beta version of the relevant Google Analytics feature will be removed.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
Starting tomorrow, all Google Universal Analytics services will be discontinuedGoogle service
To keep access to Google Universal Analytics data, you need to download or export it separately. Failure to do so using one of the methods described in the Google Analytics Help Center will result in the data being deleted permanently
The Realme 12 4G smartphone at a price of $215 received a 120 Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 685 chip and a Sony 50 MP cameraAndroid Realme smartphone
The realme 12 4G smartphone has a flat OLED display with a diagonal of 6.67″, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a FHD+ resolution. Brightness reaches 2000 nits. Built-in fingerprint scanner.