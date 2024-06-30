Starting tomorrow, all Google Universal Analytics services will be discontinued

As already announced a little less than a year ago, from July 1, 2024, Google Analytics 4 resources will completely replace Universal Analytics resources. After this date, the company will stop all services and APIs within Universal Analytics. Therefore, the linked resources can no longer be accessed using Google Analytics and the corresponding APIs. If you haven’t yet migrated to Google Analytics 4 resources, please do so as soon as possible by following the instructions in the data transfer guide.

To keep access to Universal Analytics resource data, you must download or export it separately. If this is not done using one of the methods described in the Google Analytics Help Center, the data will be permanently deleted and cannot be recovered. If you plan to export historical data from Universal Analytics 360 using the BigQuery integration, Google strongly recommends that you do so immediately.

Universal Analytics data and settings that users have viewed or used through integration with products for advertisers, publishers, etc. will be unavailable when the Services are discontinued.

New conversions will no longer be tracked for Universal Analytics eCommerce goals and transactions (including linked advertiser accounts). When these conversions are used in conjunction with Smart Bidding, it can affect the performance of ad campaigns.

Universal Analytics audience lists will be closed, so the reach and effectiveness of advertising campaigns may decrease.

API requests related to Universal Analytics resources (including requests to delete Universal Analytics data via the User Deletion API) will be rejected. Additionally, Universal Analytics data will not be displayed in API-based tools (such as Looker Studio).

You can submit a request to export and populate historical data from Universal Analytics 360 resources to BigQuery only until June 30, 2024 (inclusive). All exported data will be available in BigQuery after this date.

Attribution projects available as part of the beta version of the relevant Google Analytics feature will be removed.