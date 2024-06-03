Starlink will appear on Qatar Airways flights03.06.24
Qatar Airways and SpaceX have announced a partnership that will see Starlink satellite internet installed on select Boeing 777-300 aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Passengers will be able to connect to the Internet via a Wi-Fi network with a maximum download speed of up to 500 Mbit/s. This innovation will allow passengers to use streaming services and play online games right during the flight.
The integration of Starlink on Boeing 777-300 aircraft will be a significant step forward in providing high-speed Internet in the sky, which will significantly improve the quality of service and passenger comfort on long-haul flights.
Qatar Airways is one of the world’s leading airlines, founded in 1993. Based in Doha, Qatar, it serves more than 160 destinations worldwide. Qatar Airways is a member of the Oneworld alliance, which allows passengers to use an expanded network of routes and partner services.
