Star Wars Battlefront II sets Steam record29.05.25
Despite the fact that Star Wars Battlefront II has been around for seven years — it was released in November 2017 — the game has unexpectedly set a new record for the number of concurrent users on Steam. According to SteamDB, 18,060 people logged into the game simultaneously on May 25.
Initially, the game was available exclusively on EA’s proprietary client (at that time Origin), and the full release on Steam and the Epic Games Store took place only in 2020. Thus, the actual number of active players on PC and consoles may be much higher.
The surge of interest is partly due to recent events in the Star Wars franchise. In early May, a collaboration with Fortnite was launched, and a second season of the series Andor is also being actively discussed. This once again reminded fans of the universe and prompted the return of Battlefront II.
Although the game launched with a loud scandal due to aggressive monetization – at the start it cost $ 60 and additionally required about $ 2100 or more than 4500 hours of gameplay to unlock all the content – it still remains popular. Many fans are waiting with hope for the continuation of the series.
Interestingly, former developers from EA who worked on Battlefront II are also not averse to returning to the project. One of the authors of the original version and the reissue of Celebration – Mats Helge Holm – admitted on Reddit that he would like to work on Battlefront again. According to him, his former colleagues also have a similar desire. However, it is not yet clear whether the project will receive a continuation.
To reduce the amount of money from the release of the last episode of the series “Ahsoka”, Logitech introduced the gaming mouse G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition.
It is dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the film “Star Wars”. Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. The upper part of the case of the novelty is made in the style of the “Millennium Falcon”, a spaceship from the “Star Wars” universe, on which Han Solo and a Uki named Chewbacca flew.
The mouse is identical to the standard version of the G502 X Plus. For fans of the movie world, licensed mats G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad in the Battle of Endor and Darth Vader versions will also be available.
The mouse has a proprietary Logitech Hero 25K optical sensor. The design features nine programmable buttons, Lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches, sensor sensitivity adjustment buttons, a freely rotating scroll wheel (switching to step rotation is supported).
Lightspeed technology is supported, which ensures virtually no delays. The mouse is equipped with RGB lighting, which is optional for the G502 X Plus, since a version without lighting is also available.
