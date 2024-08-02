Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be for adults only. It is rated M (17+)

ESRB rating agency has given an age rating to the long-awaited shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World. It will be important for those who want to get acquainted with the game to know that it turned out to be quite aggressive.

Experts noted the presence in it of scenes of drinking alcohol, the use of profanity, frequent depictions of blood and violence. In general, the environment of the shooter may not be suitable for overly sensitive players.

As a result, Heart of Chornobyl is rated M (17+), which is not surprising, since the previous three games in the Stalker series also contained all these elements. It was thanks to such harshness that the series was remembered by millions of fans. Recently, the developers announced the next, fifth postponement of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl to November 20.

The game will be available on PC and Xbox Series, and will immediately appear in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.