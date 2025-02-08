Speculators raised Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 video card price to $900008.02.25
The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, despite its high cost, has caused a stir among gamers around the world. However, the initial supplies were very limited, and most of the devices were quickly snapped up by resellers.
Journalists from the German publication PC Games Hardware found out that in one of the large retail chains, almost the entire available volume of new graphics cards ended up in the hands of intermediaries thanks to the use of special robots. A similar situation is observed not only in Europe, but also in other regions.
In Taiwan, which is one of the key markets for graphics processors, GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards are already being sold at a price of 300,000 new Taiwanese dollars, which is equivalent to 9,100 US dollars. This is almost five times higher than the recommended price of the device.
The shortage of graphics cards is due to a limited supply. According to sources, only a few units of the device have arrived in Taiwan. The situation is aggravated by the fact that the region continues to celebrate the Chinese New Year, which may delay the next batch.
Things are not better in the US, where speculators are actively reselling new graphics cards at inflated prices on platforms like eBay. Some offers reach $ 9,500 for a GeForce RTX 5090.
The nearest deliveries are expected in just a few weeks, so the market remains in short supply. In such conditions, resellers continue to speculate on the hype, taking advantage of the impatience of buyers.
