SpaceX introduced the Starlink Mini for tourists

The company SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, presented a new version of Starlink satellite Internet called Starlink Mini.

The device is equipped with a built-in Wi-Fi router and consumes 20-40 W, which is almost half the consumption of a conventional Starlink terminal (33-62 W). Starlink Mini can be requested from a USB-C PD power bank with a power of at least 100W (20V/5A) and is protected against water and dust according to the IP67 standard. The bandwidth of the novelty exceeds 100 Mbit/s.

The terminal is designed specifically for travelers, has compact dimensions (259×259×38.5 mm) and weighs 1.1 kg.

The Starlink Mini is now available for purchase in the US, with shipping beginning in July. It is included in the Residential tariff plan, the cost of the terminal is $599, and the monthly subscription is $30. For this amount, users get 50 GB of Internet per month, and each additional gigabyte costs $1.