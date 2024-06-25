SpaceX introduced the Starlink Mini for tourists25.06.24
The company SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, presented a new version of Starlink satellite Internet called Starlink Mini.
The device is equipped with a built-in Wi-Fi router and consumes 20-40 W, which is almost half the consumption of a conventional Starlink terminal (33-62 W). Starlink Mini can be requested from a USB-C PD power bank with a power of at least 100W (20V/5A) and is protected against water and dust according to the IP67 standard. The bandwidth of the novelty exceeds 100 Mbit/s.
The terminal is designed specifically for travelers, has compact dimensions (259×259×38.5 mm) and weighs 1.1 kg.
The Starlink Mini is now available for purchase in the US, with shipping beginning in July. It is included in the Residential tariff plan, the cost of the terminal is $599, and the monthly subscription is $30. For this amount, users get 50 GB of Internet per month, and each additional gigabyte costs $1.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
SpaceX introduced the Starlink Mini for touristsElon Musk SpaceX
The company SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, presented a new version of Starlink satellite Internet called Starlink Mini.
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor with a 34-inch screen and 175 Hz support costs 1,068 eurosmonitor OLED Samsung
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor debuted in France and is equipped with an OLED panel with a 4K resolution (3440×1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 175 Hz.