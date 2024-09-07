Sony’s platform game Astro Bot broke the record for high ratings in 202407.09.24
Sony’s Astro Bot has been critically acclaimed, becoming one of the most successful games of 2024. On Metacritic, it received a 94/100 based on 113 reviews, making it the highest rated standalone game of the year, second only to the expansion Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree< /strong> with a score of 95/100. The platformer was also highly rated on Opencritic at 95/100 based on 80 reviews, with all critics recommending the game.
Astro Bot is called a real “love letter” to the history of PlayStation. Reviewers note the addictive gameplay, inventive level design, and many Easter nods to classic Sony games. The game includes more than 80 levels and offers the rescue of about 300 bots, and the developers have already announced a free DLC with a speed racing mode.
Astro Bot became the first major Sony game to receive Ukrainian text localization, which emphasizes the company’s approach to local markets. The game is available in the PlayStation store at the price of 1999 UAH.
