Sony’s electric car costs $90,000 and will get an AI-based virtual assistant11.01.25
At CES 2025, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Afeela 1, which will be available for order in two trim levels: the Afeela 1 Origin and the Afeela 1 Signature.
Both trim levels include a free three-year subscription to the car’s features, such as Level 2+ driver assistance and an AI-powered personal virtual assistant. Pre-orders are now open, but only in California. A $200 refundable deposit is required to reserve your spot. No other states have yet been announced.
Sony Honda Afeela 1 Electric Car Specifications
- Battery: 91 kWh
- Range: Up to 300 miles (482 km) EPA
- Charging: Tesla Supercharger compatible
- Sensors: 40 sensors for driver assistance systems with the ability to upgrade to Autopilot
- Display: Sony’s dashboard screen based on Unreal Engine
Afeela 1 Signature: will be equipped with 21-inch wheels, will be offered in three body colors (Tidal Gray, Calm White, Core Black) and two interior colors (black or gray). Afeela 1 Origin: Coming later, with 19-inch wheels and a limited choice of options, including only Core Black.
Production will take place at Honda’s Ohio plant in the US. Deliveries of the Signature version will begin in mid-2026 in California and Japan. The Origin version will go on sale in 2027. Sony Honda Mobility was founded in 2022 with the aim of creating new innovations at the intersection of Sony’s technologies and Honda’s automotive industry. The Vision concept, presented in 2020, became the basis for the creation of the Afeela 1.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Maono offers not only recording equipment, but also gadgets for mixing audio streams. Let’s talk about the Maono PD200X microphone and the Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer further
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Sony’s electric car costs $90,000 and will get an AI-based virtual assistant car electric transport Sony
The Sony Honda Mobility electric car will be built at Honda’s plant in Ohio, USA. Deliveries of the Signature version will begin in mid-2026 in California and Japan.
CES 2025: SwitchBot K20+ Pro – multitasking home robot vacuum cleaner, alarm, air purifier and courier CES robot smart house
At CES 2025, SwitchBot introduced the K20+ Pro robot, which combines several functions in one device: a vacuum cleaner, security system, air purifier, and personal courier.
CES 2025: SwitchBot K20+ Pro – multitasking home robot vacuum cleaner, alarm, air purifier and courier
Twitter (X) social network become paid
Nvidia GeForce Now online gaming service released for Steam Deck
Petcube has released a smart drinking fountain for pets
Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards released by Asus, MSI, Colorful, Palit and Inno3D
CES 2025: Acer introduces portable consoles with 8.8 and 10.9-inch screens based on AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
Rambo will appear in the game World of Tanks
AMD at CES 2025: Ryzen AI MAX APUs announced on Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5, Ryzen Z2 and Ryzen 9000HX
Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro smartphones with MediaTek SoC introduced