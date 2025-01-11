Sony’s electric car costs $90,000 and will get an AI-based virtual assistant

At CES 2025, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Afeela 1, which will be available for order in two trim levels: the Afeela 1 Origin and the Afeela 1 Signature.

Both trim levels include a free three-year subscription to the car’s features, such as Level 2+ driver assistance and an AI-powered personal virtual assistant. Pre-orders are now open, but only in California. A $200 refundable deposit is required to reserve your spot. No other states have yet been announced.

Sony Honda Afeela 1 Electric Car Specifications

Battery: 91 kWh

Range: Up to 300 miles (482 km) EPA

Charging: Tesla Supercharger compatible

Sensors: 40 sensors for driver assistance systems with the ability to upgrade to Autopilot

Display: Sony’s dashboard screen based on Unreal Engine

Afeela 1 Signature: will be equipped with 21-inch wheels, will be offered in three body colors (Tidal Gray, Calm White, Core Black) and two interior colors (black or gray). Afeela 1 Origin: Coming later, with 19-inch wheels and a limited choice of options, including only Core Black.

Production will take place at Honda’s Ohio plant in the US. Deliveries of the Signature version will begin in mid-2026 in California and Japan. The Origin version will go on sale in 2027. Sony Honda Mobility was founded in 2022 with the aim of creating new innovations at the intersection of Sony’s technologies and Honda’s automotive industry. The Vision concept, presented in 2020, became the basis for the creation of the Afeela 1.

