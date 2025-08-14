Sony TVs have begun receiving Android updates

Sony has released a major update for some of its smart TV models, allowing you to immediately upgrade to Android TV 14 with the Google TV skin, bypassing intermediate versions.

The update applies to devices with the Realtek chipset – from compact budget models to 75-inch panels with 4K resolution. Among the supported series:

Bravia 2

X77L, X75L, X75K

X74L, X74K, X70L, X64L

W880K, W835, W830L/K, W825, W820K

Owners of MediaTek-based TVs will remain without an update for now and will continue to work on previous versions of Android TV.

Android TV 14 brings a number of improvements:

new power saving modes — Low, Optimized and Increased Energy Mode;

support for the Picture-in-Picture function;

optimization of work on devices with limited RAM;

smoother navigation and a responsive interface.

If your TV did not update automatically, you can check for updates manually: