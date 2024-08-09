Sony PlayStation 5 was bought by 61.7 million users09.08.24
Sony Interactive Entertainment has shared fresh data on the sale of the PlayStation 5 game console. As of June 30, 2024, more than 61.7 million units have been sold. It is worth noting that PlayStation 5 passed the 50 million mark in the second half of 2023.
In the last quarter, 2.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold, which is less than the previous quarter (4.5 million units) and the same period last year (3.3 million). Although Sony predicted a slowdown in sales, the actual results came in below analysts’ expectations of 3 million consoles sold.
For comparison, the PlayStation 4 was sold in large numbers during the same period after its release. Despite the decline in PS5 sales, Sony reported a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue in its Games and Network Services segment, and a 32% increase in operating profit, from $335 million to $443 million. This was due to changes in exchange rates, as well as increased sales of first-person games, especially Helldivers 2, and network services, in particular PlayStation Plus.
As a reminder, PlayStation has launched a summer sale in its digital store. Over 4,500 PS5 and PS4 games and add-ons are up to 80% off. The promotion will last from July 17 to August 14, 2024.
In PlayStation created a special page where all the offers are collected. The action is divided into two waves. The first wave started on July 17, and on August 1, the store will update the assortment, adding new games with discounts. This will provide players with additional opportunities to replenish their collection.
The PS Store sale offers many popular games at discounted prices. For example, the Elden Ring is offered at a 30% discount and the Hogwarts Legacy at a 60% discount. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is also available at a 45% discount.
