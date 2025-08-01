Sony FlexStrike – the first official PlayStation controller for fighting games

Sony has officially confirmed the name of its first original controller designed specifically for the fighting game genre. The device is called FlexStrike and was first shown at the State of Play presentation in June. The controller is designed for use with PlayStation 5 and is aimed at fans of fighting games such as Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8.

The main interest in FlexStrike is expected to appear in 2026, when the exclusive fighting game Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, published by Sony, will be released. The game will be designed for team battles in a 4v4 format and will be available only on PlayStation consoles.

What is PlayStation FlexStrike

FlexStrike is a fight stick controller, i.e. a device that imitates an arcade joystick with a six-button layout, familiar from arcade machines. Such solutions are still popular among professional players and participants in esports fighting game tournaments.

Unlike previous similar devices from third-party brands (for example, Nacon, Mad Catz, 8BitDo), FlexStrike will become part of the official Sony accessory line, along with the DualSense Edge and the adaptive Access Controller.

Compatibility

The controller will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC. Both wired and wireless connections are provided via PlayStation Link technology, and up to two FlexStrikes can be connected at the same time. At the same time, you can leave the standard DualSense connected for menu navigation.

FlexStrike supports button customization and toggle modes, allowing you to emulate various DualSense functions. This makes the controller a flexible solution that is suitable for both tournaments and personal customization.

The device will be presented at the Arc System Works booth as part of the Evo 2025 tournament, which will be held in Las Vegas in the coming days. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls itself will be shown there.

Sony FlexStrike is scheduled for release in 2026, simultaneously with the release of the game. Sony also plans to release a branded controller carrying bag aimed at competition participants.