Sony and Raspberry Pi introduced a camera module that processes images using AI07.10.24
Sony and Raspberry Pi have introduced a new Raspberry Pi AI camera module capable of performing artificial intelligence (AI) tasks without the need for additional GPUs. The camera is equipped with a Sony IMX500 sensor that processes data directly on the device with built-in AI, making it ideal for creating peripheral AI solutions for processing visual information.
Key features of the camera from Sony and Raspberry Pi:
- Resolution 12.3 megapixels
- Video capture at 10 frames per second at 4056 x 3040 resolution and 40 frames per second at 2028 x 1520 resolution
- Manual focus adjustment
- Viewing angle 76 degrees
- Full compatibility with all single-board Raspberry Pi computers
Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton said the new camera opens up a lot of opportunities for developers in the field of AI, and expressed confidence that the Raspberry Pi community will be able to use this tool to create innovative solutions.
Raspberry Pi’s new AI camera is now available for $70.
