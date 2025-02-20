Social network X started blocking Signal messenger links

The social network X (formerly Twitter), now owned by Elon Musk, has started blocking links to Signal.me, a URL shortening service for its secure messenger Signal. The blocking applies to both private messages and public posts and user profiles. The fact was noticed by the blog Disruptionist.

Signal allows users to share direct links to communicate through this secure messenger, which makes the blocking even more noticeable. This comes against the backdrop of cuts in funding for federal agencies such as NASA and the US Department of Education due to the policies of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As a result, many officials have started using Signal for secure information exchange, including exposing possible violations.

It is reported that approximately 10 thousand government employees were fired in connection with DOGE’s actions aimed at reducing government spending. When TechCrunch tried to share a link to Signal.me through X, it received an error message. Attempts to send a private message with the same link also ended with a message that the request appeared to be automated, supposedly to protect users from spam.

Elon Musk, despite his statements in support of free speech, has criticized actions aimed at restricting freedom of expression at X. In particular, he has been accused of blocking accounts that disagree with his views. TechCrunch reached out to X for comment, but there was no response at the time of publication.