Social network X started blocking Signal messenger links20.02.25
The social network X (formerly Twitter), now owned by Elon Musk, has started blocking links to Signal.me, a URL shortening service for its secure messenger Signal. The blocking applies to both private messages and public posts and user profiles. The fact was noticed by the blog Disruptionist.
Signal allows users to share direct links to communicate through this secure messenger, which makes the blocking even more noticeable. This comes against the backdrop of cuts in funding for federal agencies such as NASA and the US Department of Education due to the policies of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As a result, many officials have started using Signal for secure information exchange, including exposing possible violations.
It is reported that approximately 10 thousand government employees were fired in connection with DOGE’s actions aimed at reducing government spending. When TechCrunch tried to share a link to Signal.me through X, it received an error message. Attempts to send a private message with the same link also ended with a message that the request appeared to be automated, supposedly to protect users from spam.
Elon Musk, despite his statements in support of free speech, has criticized actions aimed at restricting freedom of expression at X. In particular, he has been accused of blocking accounts that disagree with his views. TechCrunch reached out to X for comment, but there was no response at the time of publication.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The new Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some of the button activation parameters. Let’s talk more
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Social network X started blocking Signal messenger links messenger social media
Social network X (formerly Twitter), now owned by Elon Musk, has started blocking links to Signal.me, a URL shortening service for the secure messenger Signal.
Amazfit T-Rex 3 gets music control and new training modes Amazfit smart watches
Amazfit also announced the launch of a new version of the T-Rex 3 Haze Gray smartwatch in Europe, including the UK, France, and Italy.
Social network X started blocking Signal messenger links
Amazfit T-Rex 3 gets music control and new training modes
Meta has sold 2 million Ray-Ban smart glasses since 2023
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is 16.6% more powerful than RTX 4070 Ti Super and 13.2% inferior to GeForce RTX 5080
In 2024, Ukrainians made 33% more online payments than in 2023
The Lava Prowatch X is equipped with an AMOLED screen and has a battery life of up to 10 days
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the best screen according to DXOMARK
The Air Alert app now allows you to turn off high-risk warnings
Epic Games Store was visited by almost 300 million players in 2024, and the most popular game was Genshin Impact
The new MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor supports 5G, 108MP cameras and 120Hz screens
Sony has sold 75 million PlayStation 5 consoles
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released in August