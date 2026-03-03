Smartphone market in 2025: Honor in the top five for the first time  

Smartphone market in 2025: Honor in the top five for the first time03.03.26
By the end of 2025, smartphone shipments in Europe will have decreased by 1% to 134.2 million units, according to data from analytics firm Omdia.
Analysts attribute the decline in demand to a slowdown in device upgrades and the entry into force of new EU requirements—ecodesign rules and the mandatory use of USB-C.
Samsung maintains leadership, Apple sets new record
Samsung remains the market leader. The company sold 46.6 million smartphones in a year. The Galaxy A16 and Galaxy A56 models made a significant contribution to the second half of the year.
Apple took second place, increasing sales by 6%. The company’s share reached a record 27% of the European market.
The top five largest manufacturers also included:
- Xiaomi — 16% of the market and 21.8 million units shipped, down 1% from last year;
- Motorola — 6%;
- Honor — 4% and 3.8 million devices. This is Honor’s first year in the top 5.
Best-selling models
The mid-range Galaxy A56 was the most popular smartphone in Europe in 2025. The list of best-selling devices also included the Galaxy A16, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The remaining six spots in the top ten were occupied by models from Apple’s iPhone lineup.
